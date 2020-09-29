Kubatbek Boronov reprimands Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov

Sanitary security measures have been strengthened in public places, transport, and catering points of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov expressed concern about the growing incidence of coronavirus infection among the population in several regions of the country.

He also criticized the work of local authorities and internal affairs bodies for weak, ineffective and insufficient control over the observance of sanitary measures and the imposed bans.

«There has been an unfavorable epidemiological situation in a number of regions of the country in the last few days. The incidence rate and the number of people in serious condition are growing. As I instructed earlier, each patient needs a special treatment approach. It is necessary to step up all security measures, including conducting inspections on compliance with sanitary standards in public places, transport, markets, shopping centers, restaurants. The mask requirement must be strictly observed. In addition, it is necessary to carry out high-quality work on epidemiological investigations and control over compliance with home quarantine by contact persons,» the head of Government said.

Kubatbek Boronov stressed the high responsibility of the heads of local authorities for maintaining a favorable epidemiological situation and curbing the growth of morbidity in the country and once again called for strict control. «Remember that you are responsible, if an outbreak occurs,» he said.

During the meeting, issues related to the formation of a stock of medicines, personal protective equipment, purchase of medical equipment were discussed.

Kubatbek Boronov reprimanded the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov for improper control over public procurement issues, as well as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Kalysbek Shadykhanov, for insufficient work on public procurement issues.