Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with his Russian counterpart

Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Kanybek Dosmambetov held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Murashko.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the parties discussed areas that directly affect the interests of citizens of both countries.

In particular, they discussed the possibility of continuing the practice of allocating quotas for the treatment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in medical institutions of the Russian Federation, including access to high-tech medical care.

A separate part of the talks was devoted to human resources development and strengthening professional ties. The sides discussed prospects for expanding educational opportunities for young medical specialists from Kyrgyzstan in high-demand fields such as neurosurgery, oncology, cardiac surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, anesthesiology and intensive care, neonatology, pediatrics, genetics, and laboratory diagnostics.

Continuing with the personnel topic, the ministers discussed the organization of internships and advanced training programs for Kyrgyz doctors at leading Russian medical and research centers.

In the field of high-tech medicine, the Kyrgyz side expressed interest in developing joint projects, including the establishment of a nuclear medicine center in Kyrgyzstan with its own cyclotron and radiopharmaceutical production.

During the exchange of views, it was noted that certain components of the project are already being implemented through the National Center of Oncology and Hematology with the participation of Rosatom, and that initiatives to create the center are included in the country’s state development plans. A phased preparation of the regulatory framework is envisaged, along with the signing of agreements and the start of design work in 2026, with a target completion date of 2030. The parties also discussed possible formats of cooperation, including expert and technological support, as well as access to equipment, technologies, and methodological solutions based on mutual interests and capabilities.

The sides also considered issues related to the exchange of professional experience between medical specialists of the two countries, including joint surgical and other high-tech procedures, as well as the expansion of scientific and expert cooperation formats.
