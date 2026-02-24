21:48
USD 87.45
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.14
English

Damirbek Osmonov appointed acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan

The President signed a decree appointing Damirbek Osmonov as acting Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. The presidential press service reported.

Damirbek Osmonov is a cardiologist with extensive medical experience. He is 44 years old. He is the head of the Cardiology Department at the International Medical University of Bishkek and the chief interventional cardiologist and arrhythmologist at the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He is known professionally as a leading specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and participates in international medical organizations and scientific projects.

He is the founder and chief physician of the private clinic Bicard.

Previously, the President signed a decree dismissing Kanybek Dosmambetov from his post as Minister of Health. He has headed the Ministry of Health since December 24, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/363417/
views: 172
Print
Related
Erlist Akunbekov appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Ernis Toltoev appointed Vice Mayor of Osh for Municipal Services and Transport
Elnar Subakozhoev appointed Deputy Minister of Digital Development
Omorbek Torobaev appointed First Deputy Mayor of Osh city
Newly appointed SCNS Chairman of Kyrgyzstan promoted to Lieutenant General
Almasbek Abytov appointed Chief of Staff of Zhogorku Kenesh
Abdupata Matkalikov appointed Mayor of Manas city
Mirlan Ryskeldiev appointed Head of Internal Investigations Service
New Head of Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Two new Deputy Mayors appointed in Osh city
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
24 February, Tuesday
20:27
Kyrgyzstan to extend spring break, school year to end later Kyrgyzstan to extend spring break, school year to end l...
20:20
Damirbek Osmonov appointed acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
20:13
Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in the UK
20:09
Erlist Akunbekov appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
19:34
Kanybek Dosmambetov relieved of duties as Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan