Damirbek Osmonov appointed acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan

The President signed a decree appointing Damirbek Osmonov as acting Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. The presidential press service reported.

Damirbek Osmonov is a cardiologist with extensive medical experience. He is 44 years old. He is the head of the Cardiology Department at the International Medical University of Bishkek and the chief interventional cardiologist and arrhythmologist at the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He is known professionally as a leading specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and participates in international medical organizations and scientific projects.

He is the founder and chief physician of the private clinic Bicard.

Previously, the President signed a decree dismissing Kanybek Dosmambetov from his post as Minister of Health. He has headed the Ministry of Health since December 24, 2025.