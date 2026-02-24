Damirbek Osmonov appointed acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan

The President signed a decree appointing Damirbek Osmonov as acting Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. The presidential press service reported.
He is known professionally as a leading specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and participates in international medical organizations and scientific projects.
He is the founder and chief physician of the private clinic Bicard.
Previously, the President signed a decree dismissing Kanybek Dosmambetov from his post as Minister of Health. He has headed the Ministry of Health since December 24, 2025.