Acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan introduced to staff

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov introduced the acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Dosmambetov, to the staff.

Addressing the ministry’s staff, Baisalov praised Kanybek Dosmambetov’s leadership qualities. He expressed confidence that his appointment will contribute to a radical overhaul of the healthcare system in line with the high standards of President Sadyr Japarov and the growing expectations of the people in the coming new stage of the country’s development.

In turn, Kanybek Dosmambetov thanked them for their trust and emphasized that he will make every effort to implement state healthcare policy aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens.