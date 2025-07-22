10:25
Medical equipment shortage will always exist – Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan

There are and will always be problems with the provision of medical equipment in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev said in an interview with Densooluk.Media.

According to him, no country or hospital in the world can claim to be 100 percent provided with medical equipment.

«First, because of scientific and technological progress. Every year, new and improved equipment enters the market, and naturally, doctors and hospitals want to have it to provide better care. But such equipment is very expensive when first released, and no budget can fully meet that demand. Second, wear and tear. Equipment becomes obsolete quickly, parts break down, and if a machine is no longer in production, it has to be written off. And third — our national budget is limited,» Erkin Checheybaev said.

The minister emphasized that equipment procurement is carried out gradually, using both state funds and support from donor organizations.

«For example, with grant support from the World Bank, around 48 family medicine centers and general medical practice centers will be provided with basic medical equipment: ultrasound machines, gastroscopes, ENT units — about 20 types in total. Deliveries are expected this year. Such supplies will continue, of course — but as long as science evolves and new technologies are developed, shortages will remain,» Checheybaev concluded.
