Parliament approves Kanybek Dosmambetov's candidacy for Health Minister post

Parliament approved Kanybek Dosmambetov’s candidacy for the post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Previously, relevant committees approved his candidacy.

Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that Dosmambetov’s appointment is a political decision.

«I always say that the time has come to place strong managers in leadership positions in the healthcare, culture, and education systems. It’s not necessary for the head of culture to be a cultural figure or singer, for the Minister of Health to be a physician, or for the Minister of Education to be a teacher. The time has come to appoint managers; this practice exists everywhere, for example, in Japan,» he said.

At the meeting, Kanybek Dosmambetov noted his intention to advance reforms in the healthcare system.

His candidacy was nominated by President Sadyr Japarov. He was appointed Acting Minister on December 1.

Kanybek Dosmambetov was born in 1979 in Naryn.

Education:

1999 — Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture, Faculty of International Economic Relations.

Work experience:

  • 2001 to 2017 — national security agencies;
  • 2017-2018 — Head of the Issyk-Kul District Department of the State Committee for National Security;
  • 2018-2020 — Head of the Anti-Corruption Department of the State Committee for National Security;
  • 2020-2021 — Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security;
  • 2021-2023 — Head of the 6th Department of the State Committee for National Security;
  • 2023-2025 — Head of the Jalal-Abad Department of the State Committee for National Security.
