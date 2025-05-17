Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region

As part of a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, the Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Checheybaev visited several medical institutions and got acquainted with their work. The press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

He visited the General Medical Practice Center in Balykchy city, the private dialysis center Almagest, the health center Den Sooluk, and got acquainted with the progress of construction of a new multidisciplinary hospital in Ananyevo village.

Special attention was paid to the case of a 7-year-old girl who was diagnosed with acute hepatitis in Cholpon-Ata. The patient was promptly sent to the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek to receive specialized care.

The minister noted the timely response, but emphasized the insufficient interaction between the various levels of medical care. He instructed to ensure clear coordination between institutions, especially when routing emergency patients.