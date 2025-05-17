16:17
USD 87.45
EUR 97.93
RUB 1.09
English

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region

As part of a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, the Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Checheybaev visited several medical institutions and got acquainted with their work. The press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

He visited the General Medical Practice Center in Balykchy city, the private dialysis center Almagest, the health center Den Sooluk, and got acquainted with the progress of construction of a new multidisciplinary hospital in Ananyevo village.

Special attention was paid to the case of a 7-year-old girl who was diagnosed with acute hepatitis in Cholpon-Ata. The patient was promptly sent to the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek to receive specialized care.

The minister noted the timely response, but emphasized the insufficient interaction between the various levels of medical care. He instructed to ensure clear coordination between institutions, especially when routing emergency patients.
link: https://24.kg/english/329455/
views: 98
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers introduces temporary price regulation for coronary stents
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for conducting clinical trials of medicines
Authorities pay special attention to construction of modern medical institutions
"Cry from the heart" of Kyrgyz cardiac surgery: Professor appeals to authorities
President Sadyr Japarov instructs to reprimand Health Minister
New Deputy Minister for Digital Development appointed at Health Ministry
U.S. cardiac surgeons to help operate on children in Kyrgyzstan
Specialists of National Center master innovative diagnostic methods
Students from Kyrgyzstan to work in hospitals of Chelyabinsk Oblast
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan intends to reorganize Department of Medicines
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia
99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district 99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district
Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region Cabinet approves new procedure for leasing public beaches in Issyk-Kul region
Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight
17 May, Saturday
15:53
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on hi...
15:44
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region
15:38
Fire on shore of Issyk-Kul Lake brought under control
15:32
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan marks 35th anniversary with 65 new vehicles
15:23
Diplomatic fair takes place in Bishkek