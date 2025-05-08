14:41
President Sadyr Japarov instructs to reprimand Health Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov gave Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev two days to eliminate problems in the Republican Diagnostic Center. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov made an unscheduled visit to the medical center. The reason for the visit were alarming signals about the critical state of affairs in the Diagnostic Center, where a humanitarian program on pediatric cardiac surgery with the participation of foreign specialists is currently being conducted.

The President was informed that 24 children with severe heart pathologies are awaiting surgical intervention. Three deaths have been registered in recent days.

The invited specialists reported that the center does not have the necessary conditions for providing qualified medical care.

Diagnostics is carried out using one outdated ultrasound machine, which does not provide accurate data. There is no full-fledged sterilization room — instruments are taken to another medical facility by car, exposing patients to the risk of infection. Some children are admitted for surgery with already developed infection.

Sadyr Japarov expressed extreme indignation and sharply criticized Erkin Checheybaev for negligence and unacceptable irresponsibility.

«The minister should first of all provide the necessary conditions in a medical facility. He must be here day and night until every problem is solved. I give two days for this,» the head of state noted and instructed to reprimand Erkin Checheybaev.
