Committees approve Kanybek Dosmambetov's candidacy for Health Minister

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Local Government, and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh, as well as the Committee on Labor, Healthcare, Women’s Affairs, and Social Issues, today considered Kanybek Dosmambetov’s candidacy for the post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

He was appointed acting Minister of Health on December 1 by presidential decree.

Previously, Kanybek Dosmambetov worked for the national security agencies.

His candidacy was nominated by Almas Abytov, the Permanent Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers to the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Members of the two committees called on the acting minister to actively promote healthcare reforms and endorsed his candidacy.

Kanybek Dosmambetov’s candidacy must now be approved by Parliament at a general meeting.