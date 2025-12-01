Erkin Checheybaev dismissed as Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Erkin Checheybaev has been dismissed as Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.
According to the press service, the head of state signed a corresponding decree.
Then, the president’s press service published a video in which Sadyr Japarov harshly reprimanded Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev.
By another decree, Kanybek Dosmambetov was appointed acting Minister of Health.
He began his career in law enforcement agencies. Over the years, he held positions in national security agencies, including as Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security.
He later continued his service in special service units. In 2021, he was transferred to the State Committee for National Security as part of a personnel rotation.