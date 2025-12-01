Erkin Checheybaev dismissed as Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Erkin Checheybaev has been dismissed as Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, the head of state signed a corresponding decree.

Photo Erkin Checheybaev

Erkin Checheybaev headed the Ministry of Health since February 2025. Already in May, Checheybaev received a reprimand from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for the deplorable situation surrounding the Republican Diagnostic Center.

Then, the president’s press service published a video in which Sadyr Japarov harshly reprimanded Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev.

By another decree, Kanybek Dosmambetov was appointed acting Minister of Health.

Photo Kanybek Dosmambetov

Kanybek Dosmambetov was born on January 20, 1979. He graduated from the Kyrgyz National University and holds a law degree.

He began his career in law enforcement agencies. Over the years, he held positions in national security agencies, including as Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security.

He later continued his service in special service units. In 2021, he was transferred to the State Committee for National Security as part of a personnel rotation.