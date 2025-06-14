Health Minister announces real salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan

The average salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan is 22,000-23,000 soms. The Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev announced live.

He gave the example of the Neurology Department of the National Hospital, where severe patients after a stroke are treated.

«One doctor with 40 years of experience said that he received a salary of 23,000 soms. This is the real situation. One or two doctors in the country receive a salary of 100,000 soms, they practically live in the hospital — they are constantly on call and have a high workload,» the minister said.

He noted that this year, according to the Ministry of Finance, the salaries of nursing aids will be increased, and next year — by 50 percent for everyone — doctors, nurses, nursing aids, as well as accountants and economists working in hospitals.

«The latter have a salary of only 12,000 soms per month, they also quit. The main source of increasing the income of medical workers is an increase in the basic salary at the expense of the republican budget. The second source is additional payments at the expense of a special account, the cost of paid services is approved by the antimonopoly authority. The size of the special account directly depends on the professionalism of the heads of healthcare organizations,» Erkin Checheybaev added.

According to him, there are 17.5 doctors per 10,000 people in Kyrgyzstan. For comparison: this figure is 40.7 in Kazakhstan, in Uzbekistan — 23, in Georgia — 51.