10:21
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Health Minister announces real salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan

The average salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan is 22,000-23,000 soms. The Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev announced live.

He gave the example of the Neurology Department of the National Hospital, where severe patients after a stroke are treated.

«One doctor with 40 years of experience said that he received a salary of 23,000 soms. This is the real situation. One or two doctors in the country receive a salary of 100,000 soms, they practically live in the hospital — they are constantly on call and have a high workload,» the minister said.

He noted that this year, according to the Ministry of Finance, the salaries of nursing aids will be increased, and next year — by 50 percent for everyone — doctors, nurses, nursing aids, as well as accountants and economists working in hospitals.

«The latter have a salary of only 12,000 soms per month, they also quit. The main source of increasing the income of medical workers is an increase in the basic salary at the expense of the republican budget. The second source is additional payments at the expense of a special account, the cost of paid services is approved by the antimonopoly authority. The size of the special account directly depends on the professionalism of the heads of healthcare organizations,» Erkin Checheybaev added.

According to him, there are 17.5 doctors per 10,000 people in Kyrgyzstan. For comparison: this figure is 40.7 in Kazakhstan, in Uzbekistan — 23, in Georgia — 51.
link: https://24.kg/english/332695/
views: 42
Print
Related
Salaries of Presidents of Central Asian countries: Comparative overview
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region
President Sadyr Japarov instructs to reprimand Health Minister
Salaries of law enforcement officers to be increased by 35 percent — President
Minimum salary of cultural workers is 6,000 soms
Parliament approves Erkin Checheybaev for post of Minister of Health
Erkin Checheybaev appointed acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
This is president’s decision — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev about his dismissal
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev relieved of post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Experts name highest paid professional field in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners
14 June, Saturday
10:15
Financial center is proposed to be opened in Tamchi — Dastan Bekeshev Financial center is proposed to be opened in Tamchi — D...
10:13
Kyrgyzstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Israel
10:12
Electronic pharmacies to appear in Kyrgyzstan
10:09
Health Minister announces real salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan
10:07
Leading specialist of Bishkekglavarkhitektura detained for extortion
13 June, Friday
17:56
20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to drinking water
17:48
Food prices: What goes up in Kyrgyzstan and EAEU countries since early June
17:34
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
17:27
Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Razzakov