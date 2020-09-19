Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek

An employee of the Education Center of Oktyabrsky district was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

She was arrested by officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

«Pervomaisky District Court placed the woman in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS. However, later, the prosecutor’s office sent a plea agreement to the court, and the suspect’s measure of restraint was changed to house arrest. According to preliminary data, in 2018 and 2019, employees of the Education Center of Oktyabrsky district allegedly made changes to financial applications and cost estimates for payment of salaries to employees of the center,» the sources said.