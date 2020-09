The authorities of Uzbekistan will open borders for foreign tourists from October 1 as part of a phased mitigation of quarantine measures. RIA Novosti reports.

The decision was reportedly made by the republican special commission for combatting coronavirus.

«Tour operators were allowed to organize tours for groups of up to 15 people without obligation for foreigners to stay in a two-week quarantine. At the same time, travel agencies must provide their clients with tests for COVID-19, as well as appropriate insurance to cover the risks of illness,» RIA Novosti reports.