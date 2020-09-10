19:31
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume regular flights with Uzbekistan

Work is underway to resume regular flights with Uzbekistan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

They will be operated on the route Tashkent — Bishkek — Tashkent from September 14.

Airlines have already opened sale of air tickets in this direction. Flights to Tashkent will be operated once a week.

It is also planned to resume flights with Kazakhstan from September 17. Flights on the route Almaty — Bishkek — Almaty will be operated twice a week with a subsequent increase in their number.
