Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued

«The uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at a regular meeting of the Security Council.

Participants of the meeting consider two issues — summing up the work of law enforcement agencies on combatting corruption in the republic, as well as a draft new State Strategy for 2021-2024 for combatting corruption in Kyrgyzstan and elimination of its causes.

In his speech, the head of state recalled that an uncompromising fight against corruption was announced at a meeting of the Security Council in February 2018.

«Since then, the fight against corruption has been under special control. We have held three meetings of the Security Council on this issue. In January of this year, we heard information from the heads of state bodies on implementation of the decisions of the Security Council. The fight against corrupt officials has covered all levels of government,» the President noted.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the heads of a number of government agencies were severely punished for the improper implementation of anti-corruption measures proposed by the Security Council.

«Some were fired. Several high-ranking officials were prosecuted, including harsh criminal penalties. Many corruption schemes have been disclosed; the activities of entire corrupt criminal groups in the field of public procurement, fiscal, judicial, law enforcement agencies, in the bodies carrying out licensing activities, as well as in the management of state and municipal property, have been suppressed,» the President stressed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that punishment of those who want to get rich at the expense of the state and citizens is a requirement of society, recalling that the implementation of all decisions of the Security Council is under his special control.