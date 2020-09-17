17:21
USD 79.04
EUR 93.79
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued

«The uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at a regular meeting of the Security Council.

Participants of the meeting consider two issues — summing up the work of law enforcement agencies on combatting corruption in the republic, as well as a draft new State Strategy for 2021-2024 for combatting corruption in Kyrgyzstan and elimination of its causes.

In his speech, the head of state recalled that an uncompromising fight against corruption was announced at a meeting of the Security Council in February 2018.

«Since then, the fight against corruption has been under special control. We have held three meetings of the Security Council on this issue. In January of this year, we heard information from the heads of state bodies on implementation of the decisions of the Security Council. The fight against corrupt officials has covered all levels of government,» the President noted.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the heads of a number of government agencies were severely punished for the improper implementation of anti-corruption measures proposed by the Security Council.

«Some were fired. Several high-ranking officials were prosecuted, including harsh criminal penalties. Many corruption schemes have been disclosed; the activities of entire corrupt criminal groups in the field of public procurement, fiscal, judicial, law enforcement agencies, in the bodies carrying out licensing activities, as well as in the management of state and municipal property, have been suppressed,» the President stressed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that punishment of those who want to get rich at the expense of the state and citizens is a requirement of society, recalling that the implementation of all decisions of the Security Council is under his special control.
link: https://24.kg/english/165511/
views: 86
Print
Related
President sums up results of anti-corruption fight at Security Council meeting
Security Council secretariat searches into causes of coronavirus outbreak
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs Service as the most corrupt
Security Council meeting: Kyrgyzstan to massively purchase test systems
Deputy head of State Information Technologies Committee taken into custody
Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek
Financial police detain head of State Directorate of Bishkek-Osh highway
Another criminal case opened on abuse of office at State Communications Agency
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to consider new anti-corruption strategy in June
One of directors of Ala-TV company placed in pretrial detention center 1
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
17 September, Thursday
17:07
Business calls future MPs to create conditions for private sector Business calls future MPs to create conditions for pri...
16:59
PM: Digitalization of public services especially important for citizens
16:25
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued
15:27
Tenants of Vefa business center to hold rally in Bishkek
14:57
Elections 2020: A total of 652 women to run for deputy seats in Kyrgyzstan