Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with US National Security Council representatives

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the United States and Canada Bakyt Amanbaev met with Senior Director and Director for Central Asian Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council Nicholas Berliner and Brianne Todd. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed current issues related to improving cooperation, as well as prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

«Particular attention was paid to ensuring security in the Central Asian region, and the positive aspects of resolving border issues by the official authorities of Kyrgyzstan in recent years were discussed,» the statement says.

Bakyt Amanbaev provided a detailed explanation on the main projects that have been launched in recent years under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov to strengthen social, economic and trade ties at the regional level.

At the end of the conversation, the parties confirmed their joint efforts and intentions to continue a constructive dialogue.
