President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with participants of the 6th Regional Dialogue of Security Council Secretaries/National Security Advisers on Afghanistan issues. The press service of the head of state reported.

The event was attended by representatives responsible for security issues from Kyrgyzstan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the relevance of discussing the difficult situation in Afghanistan and noted the wide range of challenges and threats that this country faces. He named terrorism, drug trafficking and a weak economy as three main problems of Afghanistan. At the same time, he noted that timely, coordinated and comprehensive steps taken by the states of the region have significantly reduced the likelihood of outbreaks of armed confrontation in the Afghan direction.

The President advocated that the frozen assets of the National Bank of Afghanistan be quickly transferred to use for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan.

Kyrgyzstan continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including the supply of food and medicine, he said. Sadyr Japarov also expressed his readiness to develop economic and cultural dialogue with Afghanistan to help overcome the humanitarian and economic crises.

He stressed the need for further coordination of international efforts to ensure security in the region.
