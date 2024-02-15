11:52
USD 89.43
EUR 95.71
RUB 0.98
English

CSTO is a guarantor of security and defense of Kyrgyzstan - Marat Imankulov

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a guarantor of security and defense of Kyrgyzstan. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov said at a round table.

According to him, «we see that the world has divided into opposite polar groups.»

«At the present stage, it is important to draw the right lesson from the crises that have occurred and are occurring within and in our immediate environment. Being complex and multifaceted, security problems do not carry unresolved contradictions for the countries of Central Asia. It is important to constantly look for any opportunities to compare our positions and agree on joint steps for the near future to combat challenges and threats. The main thing that unites the centralized states is a common desire for peace and mutually beneficial cooperation,» he said.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, it becomes obvious that in the current conditions the most popular topic for discussion is the creation of a new architecture of collective security. All Central Asian countries are interested in preserving stability and peace in the region, but there are processes that are influenced from outside.

«It seems to me that the guarantor of our security from global challenges and threats is the people of Kyrgyzstan themselves, our armed forces, our law enforcement agencies. But this is not enough. In the presence of a global threat, the efforts of one country are not enough. Practice has shown that even economically and militarily powerful states have failed to contain such onslaughts. That is what regional organizations are for. These are the SCO, a reputable political organization, and the CIS. But still, I see the Collective Security Treaty Organization as a key one, which is currently the guarantor of Kyrgyzstan’s security and protection from global external threats,» Marat Imankulov added.

He believes that «all member states play an important role in the CSTO, but the key player is Russia. And this should not embarrass anyone, given that the Russian side has more serious capabilities of both the armed forces and the economy».
link: https://24.kg/english/286774/
views: 156
Print
Related
CSTO exercises to be held in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in 2024
CSTO Deputy Secretary General Masadykov assigned with peacekeeping issues
Kyrgyzstan ratifies protocol on peacekeeping activities of CSTO
Taalatbek Masadykov appointed Deputy Secretary General of CSTO
Unified air defense system of CSTO has actually been created - Sergei Shoigu
Taalatbek Masadykov proposed for post of CSTO Deputy Secretary General
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Minsk
CSTO exercises 2024 to be held with focus on Central Asian region
Russia will continue military cooperation with Kyrgyzstan - Russian Ambassador
20th anniversary of CSTO airbase Kant celebrated at Ala-Archa state residence
Popular
Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024 Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024
Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown
15 February, Thursday
11:46
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shows new banknotes of 20, 50, 100 soms National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shows new banknotes of 20,...
11:32
President addresses citizens on anniversary of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
11:11
SCNS officers seal house of wanted Raiymbek Matraimov in Osh
10:59
Labour Ministry tells how migrants can obtain digital OMI certificate in Russia
10:45
24.kg office sealed for a month, lawyer explains why this is illegal