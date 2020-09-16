17:03
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan seizes over 30 kilograms of drugs, policeman detained

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan has seized more than 30 kilograms of drugs for a month. Press center of the state committee reported.

In particular, a car driven by a citizen A.M. was detained on Osh — Isfana road in Kadamdzhai district. During inspection, two packages with hashish weighing more than a kilogram were found.

In September, 625 grams of hashish were found in the gym bag of an officer of the Leilek District Department of Internal Affairs.

«A foreigner was detained in Batken region. More than 6 kilograms of hashish were confiscated from him during a search. On the same day, the State Committee for National Security detained a man who organized a laboratory for manufacture of synthetic PVP class drugs for their further sale in Bishkek. On September 12, a car carrying drugs was detained in the southern capital of the republic. During search in the house of owner of the car, a cache with two bags was found. There were packages of drugs of Afghan origin weighing 14 kilograms,» the SCNS reported.

The state committee noted that all materials were registered under the Articles «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors» and «Smuggling of items, in respect of which special rules for movement across the customs border are established» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
