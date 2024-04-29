Cache of chemicals for drug production discovered in Bishkek

A cache of chemicals, which are reagents (components) for the production of mephedrone, was discovered in one of the garage cooperatives in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, more than 300 kilograms of chemicals in powder form and about 360 liters in liquid form were seized. One of the substances is the synthetic drug alpha-pyrrolidinopentiophenone (alpha-PVP), the others are mephedrone.

According to preliminary estimates, if produced from the seized substances, more than 10 kilograms of mephedrone would be obtained, which is more than 10,000 doses. If sold, the cost would be about $500,000.

Measures are being taken to identify persons involved in the illegal possession of narcotic drugs.