Leader of international drug gang detained in Osh city

Leader of an international drug gang, known in criminal circles by the nickname Shrek, was detained in Osh city. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported. A kilogram of hashish was confiscated from him.

According to SCNS, Shrek organized an international channel for the supply of narcotic drugs with neighboring countries. He was detained on April 29 and placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.

«According to available information, the man is one of the main drug traffickers in Osh region, controlling the largest part of the drug flow. He worked under the patronage of organized crime groups leaders. He is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as the leader of an organized criminal drug gang. He was prosecuted in Russia for the sale and possession of heroin,» the statement says.

The SCNS noted that work on combating drug trafficking continues. The security officers also ask possible victims of Shrek’s actions to contact the following numbers: +996312660475, +996312626504, +9963222 70009.
link: https://24.kg/english/293500/
views: 232
