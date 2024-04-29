27 drug laboratories liquidated in Kyrgyzstan for three years

Interior agencies have liquidated 27 underground drug laboratories in Kyrgyzstan over the past three years. The Interior Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, drug laboratories were engaged in the illegal manufacture of drugs and psychotropic substances, 12 of them produced synthetic drugs, 15 — drugs of the cannabis group.

Three clandestine drug laboratories for the manufacture of cannabis-group drugs have been detected since the beginning of 2024.

As a result of liquidation of drug laboratories, 1 ton 799 kilograms 944 grams of narcotics, psychotropic substances and precursors were withdrawn from illegal circulation for three years.

In 2023, during one of the stages of Canal international anti-drug operation, 897 kilograms of hard drugs were seized on the territory of the CSTO countries.