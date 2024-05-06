Nightclub closed in Bishkek, visitors used synthetic drugs

A nightclub was closed in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Interior Ministry reported.

On the night of May 4, officers of the State Service on Drug Control together with the department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) in Bishkek conducted a search in one of the closed nightclubs. Its visitors had colorful pills and bottles with odorless liquid.

Visitors of the club were foreigners working as volunteers and teachers at higher education institutions. They and club employees with signs of drug intoxication were taken to the Republican Center of Narcology and Psychiatry for medical examination. They did not deny that they had used synthetic drugs.

Then all of them were taken to the police. Forensic chemical examinations were ordered on the seized substances. The establishment was sealed. Investigative and operational measures are being carried out, based on the results of which procedural decisions against the owner of the nightclub will be made.

According to own sources of 24.kg news agency, the search took place in Cats Bar nightclub.

The Chairman of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev warned the employees and owners of nightclubs not to sell drugs in their establishments, otherwise the perpetrators will be punished to the full extent of the law.