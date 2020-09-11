Kyrgyzstanis wanted for large-scale fraud arrested in Moscow

Kyrgyzstanis who were wanted for large-scale fraud and pseudo-entrepreneurship were detained in Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

With the assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, the whereabouts of three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, put on the interstate wanted list for committing crimes in their homeland, were established.

So, the Moscow police detained B.A., born in 1979, a native of Jalal-Abad region, who had been wanted by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes since the end of 2018 for pseudo-entrepreneurship.

Natives of Chui region, born in 1960 and in 1991, wanted for significant fraud were also arrested.

At the moment, the issue of sending these persons to their homeland for criminal prosecution is being worked out.