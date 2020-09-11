15:20
USD 79.06
EUR 93.54
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis wanted for large-scale fraud arrested in Moscow

Kyrgyzstanis who were wanted for large-scale fraud and pseudo-entrepreneurship were detained in Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

With the assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, the whereabouts of three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, put on the interstate wanted list for committing crimes in their homeland, were established.

So, the Moscow police detained B.A., born in 1979, a native of Jalal-Abad region, who had been wanted by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes since the end of 2018 for pseudo-entrepreneurship.

Natives of Chui region, born in 1960 and in 1991, wanted for significant fraud were also arrested.

At the moment, the issue of sending these persons to their homeland for criminal prosecution is being worked out.
link: https://24.kg/english/164861/
views: 102
Print
Related
Son of Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken detained in Moscow for fraud
TV presenter Artur Tsvetkov intends to recover $ 1 mln from Assol Moldokmatova
Son of deputy of Parliament suspected of seven facts of fraud
Ban on entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis may be lifted in near future
Kyrgyzstani accused of extremism to spend two years in Russian prison
Kyrgyzstani suffers gunshot wound in St. Petersburg
Residents of what Russian cities not like migrants the most (research)
171 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk
At least 327 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia to Osh city
151 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from St. Petersburg
Popular
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district 37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
11 September, Friday
15:12
Son of Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken detained in Moscow for fraud Son of Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken detaine...
15:09
Over 7 tons of cannabis burned in southern Kyrgyzstan
15:02
Domestic flights to Jalal-Abad, Batken to be resumed from September 15
14:55
Public transport drivers in Bishkek fined 500,000 soms
14:29
Low-cost PCR tests to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey