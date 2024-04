A fraudster was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of the capital reported.

According to its data, a citizen appealed to the police with a request to take measures against a man. The latter, having gained confidence and under the pretext that he would bring six cars from Russia, took $45,000 and fled.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Fraud». Suspect, 44, was detained and taken to a temporary detention center.

The investigation continues.