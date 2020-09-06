13:23
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan

An American Noah Bratcher arrived in Kyrgyzstan in July 2019 through the Peace Corps program. He did not stay in the country for a long time: the volunteer had to leave the Kyrgyz Republic in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Noah learned the Kyrgyz language in a short time and became imbued with the culture of the nomadic people.

In an interview with 24.kg news agency the foreigner told how he got the idea to make an electric komuz, what he misses most of all and why he is looking forward to returning to Kyrgyzstan.

— Noah, what did you do in Kyrgyzstan?

— I worked as an English teacher at a school in Kyrgyz-Chek village of Kara-Suu district, Osh region. I lived in a Kyrgyz family. My Kyrgyz mother is a teacher; my Kyrgyz father is a Professor at the Osh State University. I also have a grandmother, a grandfather and brothers.

Unfortunately, I had to leave. Now I live in California, in Eureka city. It is located near the Pacific Ocean.

— How did you know about our country?

— Three years ago, I was in Kashgar and Kyzyl-Suu autonomous regions of China. Many Kyrgyz live there. I got interested in Central Asia and Kyrgyzstan. I decided to come to this country through a special program.

— What surprised you in our culture?

— When I arrived, a table was specially set for me, a sheep was slaughtered, and as an honored guest, I was handed an eye and said to eat it. I was slightly shocked, but it was interesting.

— What disappointed you?

— Kyrgyzstan is a very beautiful country.

It saddens me that there is a lot of garbage on the streets and in outdoor recreation areas.

Noah Bratcher

I lived near Osh city, so I often climbed Sulaiman-Too Mountain. This mountain is considered a national treasure, and it is very valuable and significant for the Kyrgyz and all the Muslims. Therefore, seeing graffiti and garbage on this mountain, I was upset.

— How did you get the idea to make an electric komuz and who taught you to play it?

— When I came to work at the innovative school-gymnasium No. 87 named after Sydyk Alaichy uulu, its director Altymysh Topchubaev presented me with his komuz. I play electronic guitar. Therefore, I began to search the Internet for an electric komuz, but did not find it and decided to make it myself. My grandfather is a carpenter. Therefore, he helped me with this.

My komuz teacher was Mamat Madazimov. His father Bolush Madazimov was a famous komuz player.

— You’ve been living in the United States for six months already. Do you remember our country?

— Yes, and I miss it very much, especially the national dishes. I lived in the south of Kyrgyzstan and every day I ate very well: plov, large samsa, shashlyk. Daughter-in-law in my Kyrgyz family cooked very tasty food. Unfortunately, coronavirus came to Kyrgyzstan before I tried kumyz. I will definitely come and try.

— What are your plans for the future?

— I planned to live and work in Kyrgyzstan. Coronavirus has changed my plans. There is a lot of work left.

I am looking forward to returning to Kyrgyzstan to teach children to speak English. I myself want to learn to play Mash Botoi melody.

Noah Bratcher

Upon my return, I also plan to develop a project to clean up the territory of Sulaiman-Too Mountain.
