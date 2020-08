A foreigner made an electric komuz and played Kyrgyz melodies on it. The video was posted on the page of Peace Corps in Kyrgyzstan.

Noah Bratcher reportedly plays guitar and is very interested in komuz. «I’m interested in komuz because I play guitar. When I play guitar I prefer to play electric guitar, so I want to try an electric Komuz. I used a wood that is local to Northern California, where I am from. Playing this komuz allows me to stay connected to Kyrgyzstan,» the foreigner told.