Russian TV presenter Artur Tsvetkov attacked a Kyrgyzstani who works at a food service outlet in Moscow. Video of the incident is sent out on social media.

The incident took place yesterday. The TV presenter entered the outlet with a mask down on his chin. He reacted aggressively to the remark to put it on correctly, was rude and attacked the employee.

Artur Tsvetkov called the police and wrote a statement, which Moscow law enforcement officials accepted.