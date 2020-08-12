15:41
At least 166 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg

At least 166 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They arrived by a charter flight operated by Ural Airlines.

«Citizens who are in dire need of return from Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Magnitogorsk, Tyumen, Surgut, Salekhard, Novy Urengoy, Nadym, Noyabrsk, Kurgan and Perm (with various diseases, elderly, pregnant women and mothers with small children, as well as citizens who found themselves in a difficult life situation) have arrived in Kyrgyzstan,» the ministry noted.
