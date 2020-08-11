10:42
At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland from Yekaterinburg

A charter flight of Avia Traffic airline has arrived in Bishkek from Yekaterinburg yesterday, by which 183 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, including children, have returned to their homeland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Students studying in Russia and citizens in dire need of returning home from Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Tyumen, Surgut, Nadym, Kurgan and Perm have been delivered to Bishkek. These are Kyrgyzstanis with various diseases, people with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women and mothers with small children, as well as citizens who find themselves in difficult life situation.
