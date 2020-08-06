11:49
Migrant from Moscow, sponsor install oxygen station in Osh hospital

An oxygen station for 50 beds has been installed in one of the hospitals in Osh city with the support of a sponsor and a labor migrant from Moscow. City Hall of the southern capital reported.

The station was installed in the Osh College of the Islamic University of Kyrgyzstan with the help of a public figure and a sponsor Abdyshukur Dzhuraev and a labor migrant from Moscow Nuriddin Ismailov.

«At a meeting with the mayor of Osh, Taalaibek Sarybashev, the sponsor noted that they will soon install another oxygen station for 10 beds in a day patient hospital located in the madrasah of Yuzhny microdistrict,» the City Hall said.
