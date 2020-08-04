President reminds of importance of supporting agricultural cooperation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the importance of supporting agricultural cooperation initiatives. He said this during a visit to Zarya seed agricultural cooperative in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region.

«Great attention will continue to be paid to the development of agriculture, support of rural entrepreneurs,» the head of state stressed, noting the availability of preferential funds provided by the country’s financial institutions to rural producers. At the same time, there are also gaps that need to be addressed for development of the agricultural sector.

Zarya cooperative cultivates improved varieties of wheat and barley seeds providing the region with them. It applies new irrigation technologies. In cooperation with a German company, the cooperative grows high quality potatoes and sells them to local farmers.

The farm is a conscientious taxpayer and makes a tangible contribution to the development of the economy. In 2014, it was recognized as the leading taxpayer in Kyrgyzstan and awarded a special badge for contribution to the budget of the republic.

Zarya also breeds sheep, cows, yaks and horses.