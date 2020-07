Switzerland has donated humanitarian aid to residents of newly built quarters in Bishkek. Child Protection Center NGO reported.

Since July 27, within the framework of the project Improving Access of Internal Migrants to Public Services amid Pandemic funded by the Swiss government, the center began to issue 1,820 packages of humanitarian aid for 910 families (two packages for each).

Residents of the new developments Dordoi-2, Ak-Zhar, Adilet and Alga Elim have received the assistance.