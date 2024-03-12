Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan

Swiss Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Olivier Bangerter handed over 320 computers, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), as well as Kaspersky licenses to the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev to support technical equipping of Groups of Family Doctors in the republic. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The equipment was transferred to 228 primary health care organizations in the south of the country and in Bishkek to strengthen e-health.

The equipment will play an important role in improving the quality of primary health care in the country and treatment of non-communicable diseases, the ministry said. It will also facilitate monitoring and evaluation of programs and activities, leading to improvement of the health status of the population.

«The development of e-health is one of the priority areas of the government’s developed program for the public health protection and the health system growth for 2019-2030 «Healthy People — Prosperous Country». The development of e-health improves the quality of medical services, reduces the workload of employees of medical organizations, and reduces the waiting time of patients,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

The equipment was donated under the Swiss project «Effective Management and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases in Kyrgyzstan». As part of the implementation of the first phase of the project from January 2018 to June 2022, 419 computers and 358 printers were purchased for the primary health care organizations of Issyk-Kul, Naryn, Talas and Chui regions, as well as two servers for the E-Health Center for the introduction of e-health.