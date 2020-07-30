SCNS: Kylychbek Sultan - witness in case on forgery in office

Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan explained within which case Kylychbek Sultan, the ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia and South Korea, was interrogated as a witness.

As part of the previously registered pre-trial proceedings, several episodes are being checked, related to the possible abuse of office by Kylychbek Sultan and forgery in office when he was an Ambassador to South Korea. According to the press center, he was summoned to the investigative bodies of the State Committee for National Security as a witness to provide explanations on the aforementioned case. However, due to the refusal to testify, the investigation was postponed.

Yesterday, the lawyer of the former diplomatic worker Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency that her client was summoned to the State Committee for National Security within the case on violent seizure of power.

Earlier, Kylychbek Sultan posted a statement on social media urging Kyrgyzstanis to come to a rally on August 5.