Kylychbek Sultan interrogated within case on violent seizure of power

The former ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia and South Korea, Kylychbek Sultan, was interrogated at the State Committee for National Security within the case on a violent seizure of power. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

The first interrogation was postponed due to refusal of the diplomat to answer questions of the investigator in the absence of a lawyer.

The second interrogation has lasted three hours. «Kylychbek Sultan was interrogated as a witness in the framework of pre-trial proceedings under Article 309 «Forcible seizure of power». Pre-trial proceedings started on July 17. But my client did not call for seizure of power. He only invited to a rally for announcing impeachment of the president within the framework of legal procedures,» Taalaigul Toktakunova said.

Earlier, Kylychbek Sultan posted a statement on social media urging Kyrgyzstanis to come to the rally on August 5.
