Ex-ambassador Kylychbek Sultan interrogated by SCNS for 11 hours

Ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia, Kylychbek Sultan, has been interrogated at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for about 11 hours. He himself informed 24.kg news agency.

According to Kylychbek Sultan, the interrogation is not over and will continue today at 16.00. «The opposition, and I am among them, are trying to save the country and the people. Unfortunately, I cannot tell the journalists the reasons for the interrogation. I signed a non-disclosure agreement,» he informed.

Earlier, Kylychbek Sultan urged Kyrgyzstanis on social media to come to a rally for impeachment of the president on August 5.