16:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kylychbek Sultan repeatedly summoned for questioning by SCNS

Ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea Kylychbek Sultan was again summoned for questioning by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. A lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told.

Yesterday, the former diplomat spent 4 hours at the SCNS.

Earlier, the press center of SCNS told 24.kg news agency that Kylychbek Sultan was summoned for questioning as a witness within a previously initiated criminal case. However, it did not report within what particular case Kylychbek Sultan was interrogated. He himself also did not disclose the details, explaining that he signed non-disclosure agreement.
link:
views: 93
Print
Related
Rally in support of former ambassador held near SCNS
Ex-ambassador to South Korea Kylychbek Sultan summoned for questioning
Embassy staff in Korea pressured by Foreign Ministry after corruption statements
Former Ambassador Kylychbek Sultan returns to Kyrgyzstan
Parliament to discuss statement of ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Korea
Kylychbek Sultan released from post of Ambassador to Korea
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Korea Kylychbek Sultan applies for political asylum
Information about violations by MFA and Ambassador to Korea confirmed
Kylychbek Sultan named the best diplomat of 2018
Kylychbek Sultan asks President to suspend MFA head from office
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village