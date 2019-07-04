Kylychbek Sultan repeatedly summoned for questioning by SCNS

Ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea Kylychbek Sultan was again summoned for questioning by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. A lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told.

Yesterday, the former diplomat spent 4 hours at the SCNS.

Earlier, the press center of SCNS told 24.kg news agency that Kylychbek Sultan was summoned for questioning as a witness within a previously initiated criminal case. However, it did not report within what particular case Kylychbek Sultan was interrogated. He himself also did not disclose the details, explaining that he signed non-disclosure agreement.