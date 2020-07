Former ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea and Malaysia, Kylychbek Sultan, was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security. He posted about it on his Facebook page.

The summons says that he must come for interrogation today at 9.00.

Earlier, Kylychbek Sultan urged Kyrgyzstanis on social media to come to a rally for impeachment of the president on August 5.