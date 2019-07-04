16:34
Rally in support of former ambassador held near SCNS

Staff of Super Info newspaper and Super.kg portal hold a rally outside the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan building. They came to support the ex-ambassador and founder of the media outlets Kylychbek Sultan.

Kylychbek Sultan repeatedly summoned for questioning by SCNS
The day before, Kylychbek Sultan received a subpoena for questioning by SCNS. Yesterday, he spent 5 hours with investigators of the committee. Kylychbek Sultan was repeatedly summoned for questioning today.

According to Kylychbek Sultan, he is a witness. But because of nondisclosure agreement, he can not provide details of the criminal case.

«However, I can say that this is a purely political case. It is an attempt to intimidate, shut up. I received the subpoena a day after I visited Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash. I went there to express my position and say hello to him. We should not be persecuted for personal position and opinion,» he said.
