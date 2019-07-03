Ex-ambassador to South Korea Kylychbek Sultan summoned for questioning

Former ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea and founder of the Kyrgyz-language newspaper Super Info Kylychbek Sultan was summoned for questioning by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, it is unknown why the former diplomat was called in for questioning.

«According to the law, law enforcement agencies are obliged to inform about the reason for questioning. However, we were not told anything. Kylychbek Sultan received a subpoena with a demand to come at 12.00, however, due to the fact that I, as a lawyer, could not come at that time, the questioning was scheduled for 14.30,» Taalaigul Toktakunova said.

Press center of SCNS told 24.kg news agency that Kylychbek Sultan was summoned for questioning as a witness within a previously initiated criminal case.

Kylychbek Sultan came to Almazbek Atambayev’s house on July 2.