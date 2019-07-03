16:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-ambassador to South Korea Kylychbek Sultan summoned for questioning

Former ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea and founder of the Kyrgyz-language newspaper Super Info Kylychbek Sultan was summoned for questioning by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, it is unknown why the former diplomat was called in for questioning.

«According to the law, law enforcement agencies are obliged to inform about the reason for questioning. However, we were not told anything. Kylychbek Sultan received a subpoena with a demand to come at 12.00, however, due to the fact that I, as a lawyer, could not come at that time, the questioning was scheduled for 14.30,» Taalaigul Toktakunova said.

Press center of SCNS told 24.kg news agency that Kylychbek Sultan was summoned for questioning as a witness within a previously initiated criminal case.

Kylychbek Sultan came to Almazbek Atambayev’s house on July 2.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
Embassy staff in Korea pressured by Foreign Ministry after corruption statements
Former Ambassador Kylychbek Sultan returns to Kyrgyzstan
Parliament to discuss statement of ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Korea
Kylychbek Sultan released from post of Ambassador to Korea
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Korea Kylychbek Sultan applies for political asylum
Information about violations by MFA and Ambassador to Korea confirmed
Kylychbek Sultan named the best diplomat of 2018
Kylychbek Sultan asks President to suspend MFA head from office
President instructs Security Council to study statement of Kylychbek Sultan
Foreign Affairs Ministry intends to protect honor and dignity
Popular
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan