525,105 families receive food aid since beginning of pandemic in Kyrgyzstan

Food aid has been provided to 525,105 needy families since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Kyrgyzstan. The State Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Kanybek Adiev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, at the expense of the local budget, assistance was provided to 64,497 families. Sponsors have helped 285,538 families. At the expense of the deposit account of the Ministry of Social Development, 26,616 families received food. Thanks to allocation of government assistance in the amount of 200 million soms, food packages were handed over to other 148,454 families.

«Specially created commissions under local state administrations, City Halls were engaged in distribution of humanitarian aid at the local level,» Kanybek Adiev said.
