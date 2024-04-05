15:31
First Lady's Foundation, Labor Ministry provide assistance to children

The Public Foundation of the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova Ene — Balaga Tirek and the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration provided assistance to the children in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region.

According to the ministry, with the support of the First Lady’s Foundation, assistance was handed over to those in need.

The list of beneficiaries includes orphans and children from low-income families receiving allowance. More than 1,100 children received new clothes and shoes.

Previously, assistance was handed over to 17 residential facilities, where more than 2,300 elderly people, people with disabilities, adults and children with psychoneurological diseases live.
