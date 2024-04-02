Shoes, clothes donated to orphans, low-income families in Issyk-Kul region

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, with the support of Ene-Balaga Tirek Public Foundation, headed by the First Lady Aigul Japarova, donated clothes and shoes to more than 1,100 children in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the list of aid recipients included orphans and children from low-income families receiving allowances.

«The sports shoes, which some immediately put on, caused particular joy,» the Ministry of Labor noted.

Previously, such assistance was handed over to 17 residential facilities of the ministry, where more than 2,300 elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, adults and children with psychoneurological diseases live.

«Timely assistance will allow the residents of the institutions to live more comfortably, do sports and walk,» the ministry concluded.