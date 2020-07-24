16:00
Humanitarian cargo from Kyrgyz diaspora delivered from Novosibirsk to Bishkek

A charter flight of Avia Traffic Company on the route Novosibirsk — Bishkek has been met at Manas International Airport today. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 182 Kyrgyzstanis, including children, have arrived by the flight. The list of passengers was formed in the order of priority of requests from citizens of Kyrgyzstan in need of return. The Kyrgyzstanis returned home from Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, as well as other cities of the Siberian Federal District.

«In addition, a humanitarian cargo consisting of medical equipment, drugs and supplies for more than 300,000 rubles, formed by the Kyrgyz diaspora in Novosibirsk Oblast, has been delivered by the plane. Work on the return of Kyrgyzstanis staying in foreign countries and wishing to return to their homeland continues,» the statement says.
