Elections 2020: Voter can vote at polling station outside registration place

A voter will be able to vote at a polling station outside the place of his or her registration in the parliamentary elections, which to be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4. The Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Abdyzhapar Bekmatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 15 days before the voting date, the voter must come to the PEC, where he will come on October 4, and submit an application in form No. 2. He or she will be registered at the polling station and they will be able to vote.

«For example, you are registered in Bishkek, but on election day you will be in Osh, then you send an application to any of the city’s PECs in advance and your constitutional right will not be violated,» Abdyzhapar Bekmatov said.

A preliminary list of voters is ready. According to it, 3,429 million Kyrgyzstanis can take part in the voting.

The Central Election Commission reminds the parties that the campaigning will begin on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.
