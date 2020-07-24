11:26
208 Kyrgyzstanis return from Novosibirsk to Bishkek

At least 208 Kyrgyzstanis have returned from Novosibirsk to Bishkek. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The compatriots arrived by a flight of Siberia Airlines (S7) on the route Novosibirsk — Bishkek.

«The list of passengers was formed in order of priority of appeals from citizens of Kyrgyzstan received by the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Novosibirsk,» the ministry noted.

In addition, eight volunteer health workers arrived in the capital, who expressed a desire to help in the fight against coronavirus infection.

«A humanitarian cargo formed by the Kyrgyz diaspora in Novosibirsk Oblast also arrived by the flight. It contains medical equipment, drugs and supplies for over 700,000 rubles,» the Foreign Ministry added.
