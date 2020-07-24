Overhaul of building of Infectious Diseases Department starts in Cholpon-Ata

A thorough overhaul of the building of the Infectious Diseases Department of the local territorial hospital has begun in Cholpon-Ata city.

The huge area has fallen into disrepair and is in a very deplorable state. The builders promised to restore the hospital in the next month and a half.

The building has been in disrepair for more than ten years. It was built in the mid-1980s and met all the requirements of those years. There are broken windows, doors boarded up with plywood shields. Patient wards do not stand up to scrutiny.

Preparatory work is now underway. The Emergency Situations Ministry staff set up temporary tents. Two of them are already standing nearby. The first workers and builders should settle in them.

«Only one department is currently operating. For several years we have been raising the issue of a complete overhaul of the building. This year, money was allocated for reconstruction, but in the context of the pandemic, construction was suspended indefinitely. The government has found funds,» Danir Imanaliev, head of the Issyk-Kul region, told

According to him, 16 million soms have been allocated from the budget for reconstruction of the building. The department is currently treating 15 patients.

After completion of all the work, the number of beds will increase to one hundred.