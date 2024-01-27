New polyclinics will be built in Kyrgyzstan - President Sadyr Japarov

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the opening of a new Perinatal Center at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare that it is planned to build polyclinics and increase the number of pediatricians in Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov also told about the results of the fight against corruption.

Over the past three years, he said, all corruption schemes in the tax system, customs, and other agencies have been eliminated. As a result of the fight against corruption, the Customs Service has tripled its payments: if earlier they collected 30 billion soms, now the figures have reached 111 billion soms.

The new Perinatal Center was opened in Bishkek with participation of the President. Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the opening of the Perinatal Center is a significant step in achieving strategic goals on protection of mothers and care for the health of newborns.