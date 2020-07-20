10,000 packages of heparin delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan

At least 10,000 packages of heparin have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Uzbekistan reports.

The issue was implemented at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

«The diplomats held negotiations with the authorities of Uzbekistan and helped one of the pharmaceutical companies in Kyrgyzstan to purchase the drug for treatment of COVID-19. Uzbekistan handed over heparin, which is produced at a plant in Namangan city, to a local pharmaceutical company,» the Embassy noted.

The drug delivered from the neighboring country will be distributed among pharmacies in Kyrgyzstan in the near future.